May movie releases: Mission: Impossible, Thunderbolts*, and more bloom into action!

New month, new movies! Thunderbolts*, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, and more are coming in hot this May.

By Elyse Johnson

Those April showers did indeed bring May flowers, as this month's movie releases are heating up the year!

Thunderbolts*, Final Destination, and more are among the spicy releases coming this May. © IMAGO / Landmark Media & ZUMA Press & ZUMA Press There's more Marvel madness and a few other goodies coming, as this month is jam-packed with juicy new releases. The theaters will be overrun as the next Mission: Impossible film and Death's bloody return will be premiering on the big screens. Meanwhile, the sequel to a thriller-comedy will kick-start the month from the comfort of everyone's homes. Elon Musk Elon Musk dubs himself "The DOGEFather" with pretend police badge Here are the top four movie releases everyone should watch this May!

Another Simple Favor

Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh (c.) and David Harbor (r.) take on the villain Sentry/Void in Marvel Cinematic Universe's next superhero flick, Thunderbolts*. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures The Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) next group of heroes aren't what the world expects, but will they save the day? This May, a group of anti-heroes will be forced into doing some good for a change in Marvel's Thunderbolts*! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour return as their respective Marvel characters Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Alexei Shostakov, who will fight against as Sentry/Void – played Lewis Pullman. Will this group of unlikely heroes save the world? Thunderbolts* hits theaters everywhere May 2!

Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines follows a college student trying to cheat death's grisly design. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Nobody can cheat death! The sixth installment in the Final Destination series, Bloodlines, is teased to tie "everything" together with a fresh new cast plus Tony Todd's final performance before his passing. Now, a college student harassed by grisly foretelling of her family's horrific deaths will try and threat death's design. But as we've seen before, death comes for all! Final Destination Bloodlines will premiere in theaters on May 16.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is back in what could be his biggest mission yet in Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. © IMAGO / Landmark Media This mission, should you choose to accept it, may be the most thrilling Mission Impossible ride yet, coming just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The eighth chapter in Tom Cruise's spy-thriller series, The Final Reckoning, picks up immediately after Dead Reckoning. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team are back trying to stop the assassin Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, from obtaining a dangerous AI program.

