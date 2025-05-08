Travis Kelce plays coy about recent getaways with Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Travis Kelce is continuing to keep his life with Taylor Swift out of the limelight.

Travis Kelce (r.) played coy when he was asked about his recent travels with girlfriend Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The lovebirds have been flying under the radar over the past few months amid downtime from both of their careers, and on Wednesday, the 35-year-old athlete was pressed about their secret travels in the latest episode of New Heights.

For a special Mother's Day show, Travis and his brother Jason welcome their mom Donna as a guest, and she couldn't help but ask the Kansas City Chiefs star about his obvious tan!

"You look a little dark, Trav. You have a tan?" Donna asked.

Travis was clearly a bit flustered by the question and initially joked that he's just been in his "cubicle" before admitting, "I'm everywhere. I'm everywhere, mommy."

Everywhere indeed, as Taylor and Travis have been spotted at plenty of different locales recently, including New York, Montana, and Utah.

But those are only the spots that the couple managed to be photographed in, and an insider has dished to People that the two have been "traveling nonstop" as they "make the most" of their downtime together.

Donna didn't press her son for further details about their travels, telling him, "Got it. Looks like you guys were having fun."

Travis' comments come after both he and Taylor skipped out on the 2025 Met Gala, citing their busy schedules as the reason for their absence.