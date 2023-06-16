Attention! Doja Cat's new single has the internet buzzing

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat dropped her latest single, Attention, along with a music video that has the internet already buzzing about!

Doja Cat's single has the internet's attention. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After repeatedly saying she's done with music, Doja Cat is back with a real banger of a single.

Earlier this week, the Planet Her singer took to social media to promote her upcoming release with some cryptic posts.

Friday at midnight, her single Attention dropped along with a music video. The song by Doja Cat, Y2K, and Rogét Chahayed features a smooth, hypnotic chorus and hard-hitting rap verses. It's bound to get stuck in your head.

Just hours after the release, the music video was already trending on YouTube and Twitter was awash with rave reviews.