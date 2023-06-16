Attention! Doja Cat's new single has the internet buzzing
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat dropped her latest single, Attention, along with a music video that has the internet already buzzing about!
After repeatedly saying she's done with music, Doja Cat is back with a real banger of a single.
Earlier this week, the Planet Her singer took to social media to promote her upcoming release with some cryptic posts.
Friday at midnight, her single Attention dropped along with a music video. The song by Doja Cat, Y2K, and Rogét Chahayed features a smooth, hypnotic chorus and hard-hitting rap verses. It's bound to get stuck in your head.
Just hours after the release, the music video was already trending on YouTube and Twitter was awash with rave reviews.
Doja Cat's Attention has social media fascinated
The Attention music video, directed by Tanu Muino, shows Doja walking the streets of LA. The artist dodges people in creepy flesh-colored feature-obscuring masks while rapping her heart out.
"The visuals are stunning. The lyrics devour. She is coming for that Grammy again," one user gushed in the comments, while others celebrated the lyrics as "genius."
Many fans are now wondering if Doja Cat has a new alter ego, "Scarlet." The artist has already deleted all her tweets except for one that says, "scarlet is here" upside down.
We can only hope more new Doja Cat music is on the way!
Cover photo: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP