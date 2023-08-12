Epic hip-hop 50th birthday concert sees Nas, Run-DMC, Snoop Dog, and more legends take on NYC

New York, New York – Thousands partied deep into the night Friday as part of an all-star Bronx bash celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, featuring trailblazers including Run-DMC, Nas, Lauryn Hill, and Snoop Dogg.

Joseph Simmons (r.) and Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC performed at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium on Friday, alongside Snoop Dogg (inset l.) and Wiz Khalifa, marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop. © Collage: ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The pops were on lock and the joy absolute at a packed Yankee Stadium, where New Yorkers and tourists alike commemorated five decades of the music whose vast influence irrevocably shook the culture.



The eight-hour-long concert Hip-Hop 50 Live featured many of the most influential voices in the monumental music genre.

"I didn't know how monumental it was gonna be growing up," said Kiesha Astwood (50) who, like hip-hop, was born in 1973 and on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

It was there that DJ Kool Herc's younger sister Cindy threw a back-to-school party in the rec room of a high-rise apartment building, and the DJ spun the same record twice, into the first documented breakbeat.

"It's very invigorating," Astwood told AFP moments after Kool Herc received accolades for his role in birthing the genre. "Here we are 50 years later."

None other than Run-DMC – one of hip-hop's most influential acts – headlined the evening, playing hits including the beloved It's Tricky, which had the arena crowd screaming along despite the post-1:00 AM start time.

Prior to that performance Nas, the mammoth concert's ringleader, played a string of songs off his seminal album Illmatic, including The World Is Yours and "N.Y. State of Mind.

The crowd roared when the New York icon closed his set by inviting fellow legend Lauryn Hill onstage to sing the track they collaborated on If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) as well as her own smash single Doo Wop (That Thing) and her rendition of Killing Me Softly, that she originally performed as part of The Fugees.