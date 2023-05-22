Foo Fighters introduce new drummer during livestream event!
Los Angeles, California - The Foo Fighters introduced Josh Freese as the drummer for their upcoming tour and performed new music on Sunday during a free livestream event.
The virtual show took place more than a year after the death of the group's longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl kicked it off with Freese on drums after teasing fans with a string of cameos, including drummers Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, and Danny Carey of Tool.
Freese is a veteran session musician who has played drums for the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Sting, Weezer, and other major artists. He and his new bandmates took breaks to chat, jam and goof around between songs during the livestream, titled Preparing Music For Concerts.
Next week, the Foo Fighters are set to embark on their first tour since Hawkins died in March 2022 at age 50.
The band was playing South America when Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, and they immediately canceled all tour dates.
Foo Fighters to release new record
The group's latest tour is scheduled to begin Wednesday in New Hampshire and conclude this October in Texas. During that period, the Foo Fighters are also slated to headline two California music festivals: San Francisco's Outside Lands and Dana Point's Ohana Festival.
Tickets for the tour went on sale shortly before the Foo Fighters announced plans to release their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which arrives in June.
During the livestream, the band played Rescued and Under You from the upcoming record, in addition to classics such as All My Life and Monkey Wrench.
Cover photo: Credit Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP