Gov Ball 2025: What to look out for at this year's star-studded music festival
New York, New York - The Governors Ball music festival is returning to Queens with another star-studded lineup of artists. Here's what to look out for in 2025!
Gov Ball 2025 officially kicks off with a bang on Friday, June 6, and runs through Sunday, June 8.
Performances will kick off at 12:00 PM ET on all three days and conclude with the evening's headliner at 8:45 PM ET on Friday and 8:30 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday will welcome acts like T-Pain (5:00-5:45 PM ET), Role Model (6:15-7:15 PM ET), and Benson Boone (7:45-8:45 PM ET) before Tyler, the Creator closes things out at 8:45 PM ET.
On Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo takes the top billing with a headlining performance at 8:30 PM ET. Also hitting the stage that day are Wallows (4:45-5:30 PM ET), Conan Gray (6:30-7:30 PM ET), and Feid (7:30-8:30 PM ET), among others.
The excitement continues on Sunday as Clairo (5:30-6:30 PM ET), Mt. Joy (6:30-7:30 PM ET), Glass Animals (7:30-8:30 PM ET), and more perform before Hozier headlines at 8:30 PM ET.
For information on the complete lineup, updated set times, and performance locations, refer to Gov Ball's official online schedule.
Festivalgoers will have plenty to enjoy at Flushing Meadows Corona Park besides the music, though, as Gov Ball is also offering a number of exciting food, drink, and activity experiences on site!
What other offerings will be featured at Gov Ball 2025?
For the fashion lovers out there, Gov Ball will be hosting a Pacsun Festival Hub, where attendees can shop an exclusive collection of festival 'fits from Pacsun.
Another exclusive offering comes from American Apparel, where their collab with It's a Living offers fans the chance to customize their own tees during the festival.
The Rakuten R-cade will offer some activities for the gamers with a chance to win some special prizes, while the NERDS Unleash Your Senses experience is a can't-miss for any festivalgoer with a sweet tooth!
Speaking of food offerings, Gov Ball will have plenty of eats to enjoy within Coca-Cola's Food Village, along with special featured items from Cabot Creamery and a spicy collaboration between Stella Artois and Hot Ones!
Cover photo: Collage: Yuki IWAMURA & VALERIE MACON / AFP, Jason Kempin & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP