Gov Ball 2025: Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier lead can't-miss lineup!
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is heading back to the Big Apple as a headliner for the 2025 Governor's Ball.
New York’s premier music festival returns to Queen's Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 6-8, boasting a number of exceptional headliners once again.
Olivia will take the reins on Saturday alongside Feid, with the 21-year-old pop star's longtime BFF Conan Gray on board for the day as well. They will be joined by Wallows, Marina, Car Seat Headrest, Young Miko, and more.
Friday will welcome headliners Tyler, the Creator and Benson Boone, with the day's extended lineup including Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, and Role Model.
The final day of Gov Ball features Hozier and Glass Animals in the top spots. Mt. Joy, Clairo, Raye, The Japanese House, and plenty more on board for the remainder of the day.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, January 16. A presale will be held between 10 and 11 AM, with public on-sale beginning at 11 AM.
Fans can sign up for a presale code at govball.com to gain access to lower-priced tickets.
The star-studded lineup will have plenty to live up to, as last year's iteration saw stellar performances from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more!
Cover photo: Collage: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / imageSPACE & MediaPunch