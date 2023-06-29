Grammy Awards set date for 2024 ceremony and nominations!

Los Angeles, California - The Recording Academy has unveiled the date and location for the 66th Annual Grammy music Awards, but that's not all!

Beyoncé became the most Grammy-awarded artist at the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Thursday, CBS and the Recording Academy announced that the 2024 award show will take place in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2024.

The ceremony is set to be broadcast on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+.

However, the notable date unveiling didn't end there!

The Recording Academy also announced that the nominations for the 2024 Grammys will be announced on November 10.

The news comes weeks after the Academy revealed its annual updates to the Grammys rules and guidelines, adding three new categories – best African music performance, best alternative jazz album, and best pop dance recording – and reducing the nominees in the top four categories – album, song, record of the year, and best new artist – from 10 to eight.

Additionally, the Recording Academy introduced a rule regarding the use of AI, which states that only humans are eligible for Grammys.