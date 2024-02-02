How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards
Los Angeles, California - The biggest stars in the music industry are heading to the City of Angels to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards!
Music's biggest night will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, and with powerhouses like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, and more competing for the top prizes, it's sure to be a show to remember!
Along with revealing the winners of the top prizes, the ceremony is set to feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, and more.
Comedian Trevor Noah will helm the 66th Annual Grammys, marking his fourth appearance as the ceremony's host.
Red carpet coverage of the event begins at 6 PM EST on Sunday, February 4, while the awards show kicks off at 8 PM EST.
How to stream the 2024 Grammy Awards
Music fans can tune into CBS at 8 PM EST to watch the Grammy Awards ceremony live, with streaming also available via Paramount+. The program will run until 11:30 PM EST.
For those hoping to catch all of the red carpet arrivals, streaming can be accessed on the Grammys website or their pages on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Be sure to stay tuned for TAG24's live coverage of the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday as well!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP