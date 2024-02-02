How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - The biggest stars in the music industry are heading to the City of Angels to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards !

Olivia Rodrigo (l) and Taylor Swift are both up for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Music's biggest night will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, and with powerhouses like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, and more competing for the top prizes, it's sure to be a show to remember!

Along with revealing the winners of the top prizes, the ceremony is set to feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, and more.

Comedian Trevor Noah will helm the 66th Annual Grammys, marking his fourth appearance as the ceremony's host.

Red carpet coverage of the event begins at 6 PM EST on Sunday, February 4, while the awards show kicks off at 8 PM EST.