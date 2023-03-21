Lollapalooza gets huge fest lineup with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, and more
Chicago, Illinois - Lollapalooza is returning for its 32nd music festival in Chicago with headliners Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, and more!
Lollapalooza has consistently showcased out-of-this-world talent since 1991, and this year is no different.
Whether you're into rap, funk, pop, or indie, there are plenty of artists this year to satisfy your musical tastes.
The four-day music fest will take place in Chicago's Grant Park from August 3-6, 2023.
Other top-billed artists set to perform include Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Suki Waterhouse - just to name a few.
With over 170 artists and 9 stages, the event is shaping up to be one of the largest music festivals of the year!
Tickets are set for presale beginning this Thursday, with ticket options including 4-day GA, GA+, VIP, and platinum.
And fans are psyched, to say the least.
Lollapalooza sees fans freak out over lineup announcement
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement following Lollapalooza's jaw-dropping lineup announcement.
"Insanely jealous of everyone going to lollapalooza chicago that lineup is insane," wrote one.
"Lana del rey, billie eilish, the 1975, maggie rogers, carly rae jepsen on this years lollapalooza lineup… oh it’s gonna be crazy!" commented another.
With this much hype, the fest is sure to be a slam dunk.
Are you planning on getting your tickets for Lollapalooza this year?
