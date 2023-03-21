Lollapalooza gets huge fest lineup with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, and more

Chicago, Illinois - Lollapalooza is returning for its 32nd music festival in Chicago with headliners Billie Eilish , Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, and more!

Kendrick Lamar (l.), Lana Del Rey (center), and Billie Eilish (r.) will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park, Illinois. © Collage: Christopher Polk & Matt Winkelmeyer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Lollapalooza has consistently showcased out-of-this-world talent since 1991, and this year is no different.

Whether you're into rap, funk, pop, or indie, there are plenty of artists this year to satisfy your musical tastes.

The four-day music fest will take place in Chicago's Grant Park from August 3-6, 2023.

Other top-billed artists set to perform include Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Suki Waterhouse - just to name a few.

With over 170 artists and 9 stages, the event is shaping up to be one of the largest music festivals of the year!

Tickets are set for presale beginning this Thursday, with ticket options including 4-day GA, GA+, VIP, and platinum.

And fans are psyched, to say the least.