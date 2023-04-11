Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping April 10-16

It's a new week in music, which means some of your favorite artists may be dropping an album or a song. Find out the music release dates on our radar this week.

It's a new week in music, which means new album and single drops from artists like Diplo, Feist, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson, Jake Isaac, and more. Check out the music release dates on our radar for the week of April 10-16.

Charlie Puth is releasing a remix featuring Sabrina Carpenter on Friday. If you're into a variety of music, there's probably an album or single release up your alley. With drops coming from industry icons like Feist, Hippo Campus, Kaiser Chiefs, and Kelly Clarkson, and rising stars like Dove Cameron, Waterparks, Jake Isaac, Lauren Spencer featuring GAYLE and Em Beihold amongst others there's a lot to get stoked about this week! With so many music drops on the way, it's easy to lose track of what's debuting and when. Here are the album and single releases on TAG24's radar this week!

Albums: Feist, Hippo Campus, Jake Isaac, Waterparks, Sam MacPherson

Feist's new album Multitudes is set to be released on Friday. © IMAGO / POP-EYE Feist - Multitudes Feist is back with a new album titled Multitudes, which is set to drop on Friday via Polydor Records. The body of work will serve as the Canadian singer's sixth studio album. Speaking of Multitude and the creative headspace that led to its creation, Feist told Vulture, "I was trying to find something new to do with my hands," adding, "I’d say the person that I needed to be to write those songs was very much a future self."



Celebrities Hilary Swank has the happiest Easter after big baby news! Hippo Campus - Wasteland Also dropping on Friday is Hippo Campus' new EP, Wasteland. The EP follows the 2022 release of the group's last album, LP3, which undoubtedly propelled them to new heights.



Jake Isaac - For When It Hurts Jake Isaac is about to get real on his next album, For When It Hurts, which is set to drop on Friday. Covering vulnerable topics like love, loss, and facing the fear of failure, Isaac's upcoming body of work is sure to hit close to home for listeners of all ages and musical tastes.



Waterparks - INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY On Friday, Waterparks will release its fifth studio album, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. The band first announced the 11-track album back in November and also revealed the tracklist.



Sam MacPherson - Powerlines Sam MacPherson will be dropping a new body of work on Friday titled Powerlines. The indie rocker's sophomore EP will also feature the previously released tracks Safe to Say and Stretch. MacPherson is set to embark on his first-ever headlining tour in support of Powerlines that kicks off with a show in Washington DC on April 17.

Singles: Kaiser Chiefs, Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth feat. Sabrina Carpenter, Diplo feat. Dove Cameron, and Lauren Spencer feat. GAYLE

Kelly Clarkson's highly anticipated new track Mine is dropping on Friday. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network In addition to full-fledged EP and album releases, there are five notable singles worth checking out. Firstly, Kaiser Chiefs dropped their latest track Jealousy on Monday, further signifying the band's return to the wonderful world of music, and one must thank the alt-rock gods for it! The track is Kaiser Chiefs second single release from their upcoming record. Fast-forward to Friday, and the incomparable Kelly Clarkson will release her latest song, Mine, which is said to be the lead single off her forthcoming "divorce album," which she first teased back in September 2022, per Rolling Stone. Also dropping on Friday is the remix of Charlie Puth's song That's Not How This Works featuring none other than industry "It Girl" Sabrina Carpenter. Diplo's forthcoming track featuring Dove Cameron and Johnny Blue Skies called Use Me is also set to be released on Friday, as is Lauren Spencer Smith's new song Fantasy featuring GAYLE and Em Beihold.