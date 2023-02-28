Music Release Radar: Albums and singles dropping February 27–March 5

The music drops for the last week of February and first week of March span genres and include new bops by artists like Macklemore, Demi Lovato, and more.

It's a new week in music, which means new albums and tracks from today's hottest artists like Macklemore, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Ella Vos, and more. Find out the release dates on TAG24'S radar this week.

Macklemore is releasing a new album titled BEN this week. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Music lovers should rejoice as February ends and March begins, because with the changing of the months comes new bops in various genres to catch a vibe to. From a fictional band that transitioned into the real deal and several notable up-and-comers like Mimi Webb, Arlo Parks, and Sam Williams to notable celeb names like Macklemore, Demi Lovato, and Nikki Minaj – there's a release for just about every music fan. With so many albums and singles dropping, it's easy to lose track of what's coming, and when. Here are the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Albums: Macklemore, Daisy Jones & The Six, Ella Vos, JAWNY, Ruel, and Mimi Webb

Ella Vos (l) and JAWNY are respectively releasing debut albums on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ellavos & jawnyutah Macklemore - BEN On Friday, everyone's favorite Thrift Shop rapper Macklemore will release his highly anticipated – and extremely personal – album aptly titled BEN. The Washington native has credited his relapse on drugs during the Covid-19 pandemic for the darker moments on the forthcoming album which will feature the previously released songs CHANT featuring Tones and I, HEROES, and MANIAC featuring Windser.



JAWNY - It's Never Fair, Always True JAWNY's debut album, It's Never Fair, Always True, is set to drop on Friday. Speaking of the project, JAWNY told Dork it's "the album I have always wanted to make," and that it's "easily the best thing I’ve produced and written to date." The artist, born Jacob Lee-Nicholas Sullenger, made waves in 2019 with the release of his song Honeypie, and signed with Interscope Records one year later.



Daisy Jones & The Six - AURORA The debut album of the fictional band that is Daisy Jones & The Six will be released on Friday in conjunction with the debut of the TV adaptation of the book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The album, called AURORA, will have 11 songs including the track Regret Me, which was featured in the show's trailer. Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, and Marcus Mumford were amongst the many real-life musicians that helped write the fictional band's songs.



Ella Vos - Superglue On Friday, Ella Vos is set to release her third studio album, titled Superglue. The 10-track album features the previously released songs Glitter and Tears, Mindreader, and Salty featuring Colombian-Canadian artist and producer Tei Shi.



Ruel - 4th Wall Australian singer-songwriter Ruel will also be releasing his debut album 4th Wall on Friday. The album will include the previously released songs MUST BE NICE, GROWING UP IS ____, and SOMEONE ELSE'S PROBLEM.



Mimi Webb - Amelia Also releasing a debut album on Friday is Mimi Webb. The album, titled Amelia, has been in the works for three years. It will feature the lead single Ghost of You, which was released in October 2022.

Songs: Arlo Parks, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, and Sam Williams

Arlo Parks has a new single dropping on Wednesday. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP In addition to full-on albums, there are several singles dropping this week that are worth checking out. On Wednesday, Arlo Parks will release Impurities, the latest single off her forthcoming sophomore album that's due in May. She teased the song via Twitter on Tuesday, and it sure sounds like another killer track from the 22-year-old artist. On Friday, Demi Lovato is set to release Still Alive, her new song for the upcoming Scream movie. That same day, Nicki Minaj is set to gift fans with a new song of her own called Red Ruby Da Sleeze from her forthcoming fifth studio album. Also dropping on Friday is a new song by Sam Williams called Lost Its Allure. In a press release, Williams said the song "is about life kind of losing its shiny-ness and its sparkle, and feeling that and fighting to get it back."