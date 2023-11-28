Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping November 27 - December 3

Music lovers, prepare to have your ears blown away this week with brand-new hits from artists like P!nk, Dove Cameron, Alicia Keys, and more!

Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

So, let's get right into the world of upcoming music and discover the wide variety of gems that are on the horizon.

From electrifying new albums from artists like Dove Cameron, P!nk, Alicia Keys, Zara Larsson, Jonathan Rado, and soulful singles from Ledisi and PLUM-BLOSSOM, there's bound to be a pitch-perfect tune for you to save onto your playlists this week!

We're officially in our holiday era, which means new bops to vibe to are a must.

It's a jam-packed week for all you music fanatics out there!

P!nk (l) is set to release a tour deluxe edition of her hit album TRUSTFALL, while Sam Fischer (r) is gearing up to release a brand-new album! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@p!nk & @samfischer

Dove Cameron - Alchemical: Vol. 1 - December 1

Dove Cameron, known for her multifaceted talents as an actor and singer, is gearing up to drop a brand-new debut album this week.

Alchemical: Vol. 1, including her fan-favorite hit Boyfriend, is set to bring her dark-sounding elements to life.

Dowsing - No One Said This Would Be Easy - December 1

On Friday, the Chicago indie rock band Dowsing is set to release their fifth album, No One Said This Would Be Easy.

According to an interview with The Alternative, band leader Erik "Rik" Czaja said the new album "is about moving on from a relationship, about the pandemic, about death and all that piles up when they all happen at the same time."

Gabby's World - Gabby Sword - December 1

Indie New York DIY musician Gabby's World, led by Gabby Smith, will introduce us to Gabby Sword on Friday.

The artist went on an incredible project by releasing one song from the album each month per year, and on Friday, the whole album will be out for the world to hear!

Jonathan Rado - For Who The Bell Tolls For - December 1

On Friday, indie artist Jonathan Rado is dropping a new album entitled For Who The Bell Tolls For.

According to Rough Trade, the album "is an exercise in mournful maximalism, transforming the mythos of American pop music into a vibrant meditation on death."

P!nk - TRUSTFALL (Tour Deluxe Edition) - December 1

P!nk, the Grammy-winning pop icon, is embracing her TRUSTFALL album on Friday with a deluxe edition tailored for fans who are craving a new experience.

Trustfall (Tour Deluxe Edition) will contain all of the original album release tracks, with six live songs recorded at her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, per P!nk's official website.

Sadie Jean - Simple Like 17 - December 1

Rising artist Sadie Jean is stepping into the spotlight on Friday with her debut album called Simple Like 17.

On Instagram, the artist wrote, "I've been dreaming about this my whole life. Thank you for everything."

Sam Fischer - I Love You, Please Don't Hate Me - December 1

On Friday, Australian artist Sam Fischer, known for his incredible voice and introspective lyrics, is set to release his new album, I Love You, Please Don't Hate Me.

The album is set to inspire others about his "traumas, triumphs, and transformations" over the past decade with an introspective titular track about "self-hatred, forgiveness, and love," per Rolling Stone Australia.

Zara Larsson - Honor The Light - December 1

Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson will drop her holiday-themed EP, Honor The Light, on Friday.

The EP is set to contain six tracks, and Larsson hinted at two songs already titled Memory Lane and Winter Song, per NME.

Alicia Keys - The Diary Of Alicia Keys (20th Anniversary Edition) - December 2

On Saturday, Alicia Keys, the musical powerhouse, will commemorate the 20th anniversary of her iconic sophomore album with a special edition and live performance at Webster Hall in New York City.

The Diary Of Alicia Keys (20th Anniversary Edition) will feature nine bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased song Golden Child, according to Brooklyn Vegan.