Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 1-7

The first week of August's music releases are gearing up to be the best yet! From artists like Cian Ducrot and Quavo, to Current Joys and more, you have to check this out! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@almondmilkhunni, @trippieredd, @hallebailey

August is coming in hot, and so is the music!

We've got a stacked lineup of albums and singles dropping this month, from soulful indie rock to catchy hip-hop beats.

Whether you're looking for something as the soundtrack to your summer vacay or just need some new tunes to add to your playlist, you have to check these bangers out!

Get ready to jam out to Cian Ducrot's debut album, Current Joys' new pop-oriented sound, Quavo's debut solo album, and Trippie Redd's fifth installment of the A Love Letter to You series.

What are you waiting for? Make some room on your playlist for these fire releases.

Here are the album and singles on TAG24's radar for the week of August 1-7.