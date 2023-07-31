Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 1-7
August is shaping up to be a huge month for new music, with a number of hotly anticipated albums and singles set to drop by artists like Trippie Redd, Quavo, Halle Bailey, and more!
August is coming in hot, and so is the music!
We've got a stacked lineup of albums and singles dropping this month, from soulful indie rock to catchy hip-hop beats.
Whether you're looking for something as the soundtrack to your summer vacay or just need some new tunes to add to your playlist, you have to check these bangers out!
Get ready to jam out to Cian Ducrot's debut album, Current Joys' new pop-oriented sound, Quavo's debut solo album, and Trippie Redd's fifth installment of the A Love Letter to You series.
What are you waiting for? Make some room on your playlist for these fire releases.
Here are the album and singles on TAG24's radar for the week of August 1-7.
Albums by Cian Ducrot, Current Joys, Quavo, and Trippie Redd
- Cian Ducrot - Victory - August 4
Cian Ducrot is a rising Irish singer-songwriter who has been making waves in the music industry with his soulful, acoustic-driven music.
He rose to fame in 2022 when his single, All For You, went viral on TikTok and peaked at number 19 on the UK Singles Chart.
His debut album, Victory, is set to be released on Friday.
- Current Joys - LOVE + POP - August 4
Current Joys, the project of Nick Rattigan (Surf Curse), are set to release their tenth album, LOVE + POP, on August 4.
The album is a departure from their previous work, with a more pop-oriented sound. It features guest appearances from Your Angel (aka Maddy Boyd) and is inspired by Lil Peep's music and process.
- Quavo - Rocket Power - August 4
Quavo, the Atlanta rapper who is one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, is branching out on his own.
His debut solo album, Rocket Power, is dropping on August 4 and will be his first release since his bandmate Takeoff's tragic shooting death last year.
- Trippie Redd - A Love Letter to You 5 - August 4
Trippie Redd, a chart-topping rapper from Ohio who is known for his melodic style, announced his fifth installment, A Love Letter to You 5, is set to be released on August 4.
This album marks Redd's second full-length release of the year, according to Billboard.
- Bennett Coast - Where Are You Going? - August 4
Rising LA musician and filmmaker Bennett Coast is releasing his debut EP, Where Are You Going? on Friday.
The track is a collection of confessions and declarations that emerged throughout the younger adult life of Coast.
"Each song was written at a fundamentally different stage of my life, and have quietly followed me into adulthood. They still speak to me today," he said per Broadway World.
Singles by Nao, Almondmilkhunni, DYLAN, and Halle
The singles dropping in August are diverse, with something for everyone to enjoy!
Nao, a British singer-songwriter known for her soulful, electronic-driven music, will release Balance ft. Skillibeng on Tuesday, August 1.
Almondmilkhunni, a singer and musician known for her songs Mean to You and Enjoy The Ride, is set to release her single playlist on Friday, August 4.
Natasha Woods, known professionally as DYLAN, is also set to release LIAR LIAR on Friday, August 4.
Halle Bailey, known for her electrifying performance in The Little Mermaid as Ariel, will release her debut solo single Angel on Friday, August 4.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@almondmilkhunni, @trippieredd, @hallebailey