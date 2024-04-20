"Nature" joins music platforms as official artist for special conservation project

"Nature" became a musical artist on Thursday with the help of stars including Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding, and Aurora – part of a United Nations initiative to raise conservation funds.

Music platforms added "Nature" as an official artist starting Thursday, collaborating on tracks such as a remix of Goulding's Brightest Blue featuring Amazonian birdsong and the sounds of a Colombian rainforest.



Eno has reworked his collaboration with David Bowie, Get Real, to include the cries of hyenas, rooks, and wild pigs.

Meanwhile, Indian superstar Anuv Jain adds Indian rainfall to his recent single Baarishein.

Other contributors include UMI featuring V from BTS, Bomba Estereo, and London Grammar.

Spotify will include all the songs in a special "Feat. Nature" playlist, while the individual tracks will be available on other platforms.