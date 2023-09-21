NSYNC gets spicy and sweaty in fire Hot Ones stint

Los Angeles, California - Pop stars Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, aka *NSYNC, reunited on an episode of Hot Ones for some nostalgia and spicy wings!

NSYNC reunited on the YouTube series Hot Ones for a spicy trip down memory lane. © Screenshot/Instagram/seansevans

The boyband were tearin' up their throats instead of their hearts while chatting with host Sean Evans on the YouTube series, where they chowed down on spicy sauces and dished about their most fond pop culture moments and new music to come.

The Can't Stop the Feeling singer, who recently dragged himself via TikTok for pronouncing the word "me" as "may" in their hit It's Gonna Be Me, explained the origin of the infamous phonation.



"I sang, 'It's gonna be me,'" Justin shared, "and the producer was like, 'No, no, no, no, no.' He was like, 'Its may, MAY.'"

The group also looked back on their Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones cameo, where Justin and Lance lamented that they were hurt they weren't included, especially since the others got to do some exciting lightsaber choreography.

Unfortunately, the *NSYNC boys' cameo was scrapped in the end, and both Justin and Lance teased their fellow bandmates about being cut out of the film.

The look back has millennials everywhere itching for a tour after their recent reunion at the MTV VMAs – and their new tunes on the way.