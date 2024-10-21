Zendaya wows with Cher-inspired fashion at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland, Ohio - Zendaya took her famous method-dressing to new heights as she donned a '70s-esque look to honor Cher's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 27-year-old star stepped out in a vintage Bob Mackie ensemble for Saturday's event, with the look drawing inspiration from another of Mackie's looks donned by Cher herself in 1972.

Along with the midriff-baring dress, Zendaya wore her hair in long, dark tresses akin to the 78-year-old's preferred style in the '70s.

In her speech, the Dune star thanked Cher "for being an advocate, for being an ally, for painting the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth," per CNN.

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, have become a fashion dream team when it comes to red carpet looks, and they've made it a point to borrow inspiration from the event itself to "method dress" appropriately.

Given Zendaya's eclectic filmography, this has meant the Emmy winner has adopted just about every style there is.

For her Dune: Part Two press tour earlier this year, she rocked a string of sci-fi-inspired ensembles, including her show-stopping Mugler cyborg suit.