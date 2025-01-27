Spotify and Universal Music Group announce massive new deal that impacts royalty rates

New York, New York - Universal Music Group and Spotify on Sunday announced a huge multi-year direct deal that will affect both recording and publishing royalty rates.

Universal Music Group and Spotify signed a multi-year agreement that will affect recording and publishing rates in the music industry. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

The joint statement did not provide details on the value or specific length of the agreement, but said UMG and Spotify "will collaborate closely to advance the next era of streaming innovation."

"Artists, songwriters and consumers will benefit from new and evolving offers, new paid subscription tiers, bundling of music and non-music content, and a richer audio and visual content catalog," the statement read.

The deal notably "establishes a direct license between Spotify and Universal Music Publishing Group across Spotify's current product portfolio in the US and several other countries," the companies said.

The partnership will help Spotify make "paid music subscriptions even more attractive to a broader audience of fans around the world," that company's CEO Daniel Ek said in the statement.