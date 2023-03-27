Ultra Music Festival: The biggest highlights and lowlights live from Miami

TAG24 was on the ground at the 22nd edition of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to share the biggest hits and most exciting shows.

Miami, Florida - The last weekend in March has come and gone, and with it the 22nd edition of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. TAG24 was on the ground to share the biggest hits and most exciting shows.

The 22nd Ultra Music Festival took place in Miami from March 24-26, 2023. © TAG24/Max Patzig About 165,000 people turned out from Friday to Sunday in Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami to jam to the hottest beats in the electronic dance music scene. It quickly became clear what will probably be the big summer hit this year: Besides Benny Benassi's Satisfaction, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's hit Miracle was the most-played song at the first big festival of the year. Among the highlights also on major US tours this summer is Black Tiger Sex Machine, which has added an exciting graphic story to their high-energy set with Portals – an animated film that plays in the background to match the music. The duo recognizable for their special masks is heading to Chicago, Dallas, and New York, among other cities. Equally worth seeing is the show by DJane Rezz from Ontario, Canada. The artist, Isabelle Rezazadeh, manages to combine true classics with heavy bangers of her own, keeping the audience dancing and in a kind of trance for the entire duration of her set. The 27-year-old is now touring New Zealand and Australia before returning to the States in a month's time. She plans to perform at festivals in Fort Worth, New York, and Rothbury.

DJane Rezz put on an unforgettable show at the 2023 Ultra Music Festival. © TAG24/Max Patzig

Black Tiger Sex Machine live

Rezz live at the Ultra Music Festival

Augmented reality and holograms are the future of electronic music

Grimes was sometimes more, sometimes less visible behind her curtain, but the show was all the more impressive for it. © TAG24/Max Patzig While Rezz is already known to a wide audience with her colorful, glowing eye glasses, Grimes also stunned audiences at Ultra with her augmented reality show. The artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was wrapped in a curtain that was translucent in places. Visuals were also partially projected on the surface – always matching the music, of course. The show was definitely a highlight at the three-day event in Miami, but unfortunately, Grimes has not announced any new dates at the moment. Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Source spills some tea on where the pair actually stand Another artist with an impressive production was Eric Prydz. The 46-year-old Swede put on a hologram show second to none! The visuals in the background are played on several levels, which has a 3D effect on the viewer. Unfortunately, Prydz appears to be touring only in Europe with the Holo show at the moment.

Eric Prydz's Holo show

Zedd's music USB sticks break just before live set

Grammy Award-winning DJ Zedd spoke of a "complete nightmare disaster" after his USB sticks, which contained the music for his set on Saturday afternoon, broke for inexplicable reasons right before the show. "NOTHING would load at all," he shared on Twitter. He had to send tracks via AirDrop to Martin Garrix, who DJed later in the evening. The crowd didn't notice much of the technical glitch, as the 33-year-old was able to smooth things over just fine. Nevertheless, Zedd seemed disappointed about the circumstances. "So bummed about the show last night," he said.

Not only highlights at Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Afrojack played twice on this small UMF radio stage and once more on the main stage. © TAG24/Max Patzig But not everything was a highlight at Ultra: The fact that DJs such as Afrojack and Armin van Buuren each played three times did nothing for the diversity of the festival. In some cases, it was the shows themselves that turned out to be lowlights, including the show by Swedish House Mafia. The group celebrated its comeback five years ago (also at Ultra in Miami), but had difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now they seemed to be making a new comeback attempt.

More impressions from the Ultra Music Festival

Kayzo were among the highlights of the weekend. © TAG24/Max Patzig

Around 165,000 party people from all over the world celebrated at the 2023 Ultra Music Festival in Miami. © TAG24/Max Patzig

The event takes place annually in March in the heart of downtown Miami. © TAG24/Max Patzig