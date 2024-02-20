Yeah! Usher announces more tour dates after Super Bowl: "I couldn’t forget about U!"

Las Vegas, Nevada – Usher has kept the fire burning after his starry Super Bowl halftime show , revealing he has big summer music plans!

Usher fired up the crowd at the 2024 Super Bowl haltime show. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Yeah! UK and Europe, are you ready?

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce an addition to his USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour planned for the US, with an already extended 60 tour dates scheduled this August through November.

Next stop?

"EU and UK! I couldn’t forget about U!" he wrote in a new post.

The new European tour will kick off January 2025 and include six dates: Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and three shows in London.

Usher will be celebrating his 30th anniversary in music and performing songs from his new album COMING HOME, which dropped on February 9.

He ended his Las Vegas residency in December after playing over 100 shows in Sin City.