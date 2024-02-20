Yeah! Usher announces more tour dates after Super Bowl: "I couldn’t forget about U!"
Las Vegas, Nevada – Usher has kept the fire burning after his starry Super Bowl halftime show, revealing he has big summer music plans!
Yeah! UK and Europe, are you ready?
The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce an addition to his USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour planned for the US, with an already extended 60 tour dates scheduled this August through November.
Next stop?
"EU and UK! I couldn’t forget about U!" he wrote in a new post.
The new European tour will kick off January 2025 and include six dates: Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and three shows in London.
Usher will be celebrating his 30th anniversary in music and performing songs from his new album COMING HOME, which dropped on February 9.
He ended his Las Vegas residency in December after playing over 100 shows in Sin City.
How to get Usher tour tickets
Usher revealed tickets will go on sale for the new overseas leg of his tour on Thursday, February 22 at 12 PM local time. Fans can get a head start by signing up at the link in the star's bio to get a fan presale code.
Tickers for the USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour in the US are already on sale.
So if U Got It Bad for Usher, he could be coming to a city near you!
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP