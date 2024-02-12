Usher performs hits at Super Bowl half-time show beside surprise guests

Las Vegas, Nevada - R&B star Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris to perform during his hit-heavy headline slot at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show.

Alicia Keys and Usher perform during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. © REUTERS

The Texan-born musician kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.



The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music with star Usher treating fans to a selection of fan favorites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, and Love In This Club.

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain't Got You while wearing a red sparkly number and playing a red piano, before duetting with Usher on their 2004 hit My Boo.

Lil Jon appeared in the crowd singing his hit track Turn Down For What before launching into Yeah! alongside Ludacris, who joined the trio to perform the rap.

During a rendition of U Don't Have To Call, Usher said: "Hey mum we made it, now this, this is for you."