NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell forced to step down after bombshell revelation

New York, New York - NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is stepping down after three years in the top job due to "an inappropriate relationship," parent company Comcast announced.

Comcast in a statement said that it and Shell "mutually agreed" that he would depart effective immediately, following an investigation into inappropriate conduct led by an outside counsel.



"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal," Shell said in a statement. "I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

Comcast does not plan to immediately start a search to find Shell’s successor.

Instead, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh will take over Shell’s senior team and lead the entertainment company in the interim, Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts said in a note to employees. Nine executives, including Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley and entertainment networks chairman Frances Berwick, had reported to Shell.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you," Roberts and Cavanagh said in the note. "We built this company on a culture of integrity."