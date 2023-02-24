Roald Dahl Classics Collection announced after huge backlash to rewrites

London, UK - The publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books has responded to the huge public backlash to its planned rewrites of the popular works by announcing the release of a new, unedited collection meant.

Puffin announced plans to release the Roald Dahl Classic Collection after backlash to rewrites of the popular kids' books. © IMAGO / NTB

News of Puffin's Roald Dahl Classic Collection comes after books from the much-loved but controversial author were rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.



The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books carried out a review of Dahl’s classics which led to the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive – including references to weight, mental health, violence, gender, and race.

Critics including acclaimed author condemned the changes.

"We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation," Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s said on Friday.

"As a children’s publisher, our role is to share the magic of stories with children with the greatest thought and care. Roald Dahl’s fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility."