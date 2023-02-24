Roald Dahl Classics Collection announced after huge backlash to rewrites
London, UK - The publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books has responded to the huge public backlash to its planned rewrites of the popular works by announcing the release of a new, unedited collection meant.
News of Puffin's Roald Dahl Classic Collection comes after books from the much-loved but controversial author were rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.
The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books carried out a review of Dahl’s classics which led to the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive – including references to weight, mental health, violence, gender, and race.
Critics including acclaimed author condemned the changes.
"We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation," Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s said on Friday.
"As a children’s publisher, our role is to share the magic of stories with children with the greatest thought and care. Roald Dahl’s fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility."
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory to be republished
The publishing company confirmed 17 Dahl titles will be published under the Penguin logo, including archive material relevant to each of the stories, and will be available later this year.
They include fan-favorites Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Matilda and Fantastic Mr Fox alongside The BFG and James And The Giant Peach.
The Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books for young readers, and readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.
A spokesperson for The Roald Dahl Story Company said: "The last few days have demonstrated just how important Roald Dahl’s stories are to fans all around the world, and we’ve been deeply moved by the strength of feeling."
"The most important thing to us is that the stories continue to be enjoyed by all."
Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74, and his legacy has been marred by his antisemitic views.
In 2020, his family apologized, saying they recognized the "lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements."
Cover photo: IMAGO / NTB