King Charles and Kate Middleton back home after surgeries

London, UK - King Charles III and Kate Middleton both left the hospital on Monday following separate surgeries that created a double health scare for Britain's royal family.

Britain's King Charles III (r.) waves as he and Queen Camilla (l.) leave the London Clinic on Monday. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

Head-of-state Charles (75) left the private London Clinic three days after undergoing prostate surgery.

The monarch, dressed in a suit and a black overcoat, waved to crowds as he and Queen Camilla (76) emerged from the central London facility and got into a waiting car.

His departure came hours after Kensington Palace announced that his daughter-in-law Kate – whose husband, Prince William, is heir to the throne – had also left the clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this month.

It is unclear when exactly the 42-year-old princess was discharged, but her office said that she was making "good progress" at home at the start of a recuperation that could last months.