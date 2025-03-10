Meghan Markle shares sweet moment with Archie and Lilibet in rare home video

Montecito, California - After debuting her new lifestyle series on Netflix, Meghan Markle has shared even more insights into her private family life with a sweet post shared to Instagram.

Meghan Markle gave fans a peek at her home life in her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. © 2013 Columbia Pictures Industries/Bernd Spauke/Netflix

Prince Harry's wife typically keeps her home life fairly private, but on Friday, she made an exception for her more than two million Instagram followers.

Meghan showed off some intimate shots from her kitchen, where she got busy baking cookies with her kiddos Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) and some close family and friends.

While the family dog Pula scurried through the picture, the Suits actor was smiling ear-to-ear, even giving her firstborn a loving kiss on the head in one scene.

The Duchess of Sussex kept her little ones' faces hidden, only filming them from behind.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!" Meghan wrote in the clip's caption.

Meghan made a grand return to Instagram back in January, and she's stepped back into the limelight in the months since.

In her new show With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old let fans into her home life as she shared her best tips for hosting, cooking, and more.