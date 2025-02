Billie Eilish and Meghan Markle team up to make wildfire victim's dreams come true!

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle has revealed how she teamed up with Billie Eilish to bring joy to a teenager who lost everything in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

In a new video, the 43-year-old revealed that when she and husband Prince Harry visited Altadena last month, they met a mom who had lost her home in the blazes.

When the woman and her 15-year-old daughter returned to see what was left of the house, the mom said that the only thing the teen had been looking for was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert she had recently attended.

The shirt had been left by the washing machine, but as Meghan explained, They now see their home, and the washing machine, their dryer, is ash. They're not there anymore."

So, the Duchess of Sussex set out on a mission.