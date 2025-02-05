Billie Eilish and Meghan Markle team up to make wildfire victim's dreams come true!

Meghan Markle has revealed how she teamed up with Billie Eilish to bring joy to a teenager who lost everything in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Los Angeles, California

Meghan Markle led a moving effort to help a teenage victim of the Los Angeles wildfires. © Unique Nicole/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP In a new video, the 43-year-old revealed that when she and husband

In a new video, the 43-year-old revealed that when she and husband Prince Harry visited Altadena last month, they met a mom who had lost her home in the blazes. When the woman and her 15-year-old daughter returned to see what was left of the house, the mom said that the only thing the teen had been looking for was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert she had recently attended. The shirt had been left by the washing machine, but as Meghan explained, They now see their home, and the washing machine, their dryer, is ash. They're not there anymore." So, the Duchess of Sussex set out on a mission.

Similar to those in this fire-ravaged area, there was not much left of the teenager's home in the aftermath of the blazes. © PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

Billie Eilish sends heartwarming gift to wildfire victim

Billie Eilish, a native of Los Angeles, was more than happy to help brighten the wildfire victim's day. © Matt Winkelmeyer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP Not knowing Billie personally, Meghan made a voice message for the 23-year-old singer and asked just about everyone she knew if there was any way to get it to her. And sure enough, the big moment came on Tuesday, with Meghan capturing it in the Instagram video. In the mail had arrived a stack of t-shirts, a vinyl copy of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and a Billie-themed lunchbox – all signed by the musician herself. Meghan went on to thank Billie as well as singer Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who connected her to the Happier Than Ever artist. "To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what's happened in California, just thank you so much," Meghan added. "I'm going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys."