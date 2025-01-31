Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and more deliver epic performances at FireAid LA show

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish led a roster of stars who brought the down house at Thursday's FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) and Billie Eilish led a roster of stars who brought the down house at Thursday's FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome welcomed some of the music industry's biggest powerhouses to raise money for relief efforts following the devastating wildfires that ravaged the city earlier this month.

Billie Eilish kicked things off with a big surprise as she joined Green Day for a performance of Last Night on Earth.

The 23-year-old was later joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas to perform acoustic renditions of several hits from her latest record, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Olivia Rodrigo also struck an emotional chord as she sang two songs from her 2021 debut SOUR – deja vu and drivers license.

Both Olivia and Billie are natives of Los Angeles and shared poignant messages in the wake of the wildfires, which killed at least two dozen people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Also delivering standout performances at the benefit show were Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, No Doubt, and more.