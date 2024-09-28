Meghan Markle hit with new criticism from ex-employees: "Dictator in high heels"

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has been hit with new accusations of mistreating her former staff members, but is all of the chatter true?

Meghan Markle has been hit with new accusations of mistreating her former staff members, who have reportedly claimed she "belittles" her employees. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Former employees have described her as a "dictator in high heels" who could bring grown men to tears, according to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter.

"Everyone's terrified of Meghan," a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

"She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently."

The insider added that Prince Harry – though "charming" – is an "enabler" of his wife's poor behavior.

A report from The Daily Beast also cited ex-staffers claiming Meghan was a "demon," but a former palace employee who worked for the pair before their royal exit told the outlet that the former actor's behavior had been "exaggerated" by the media.

"There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan's bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," the tipster said.

Still, the ex-employee confirmed that "there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," including incidents of Meghan making her staff "feel like s**t."

"But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times," the royal insider added.