Meghan Markle hit with new criticism from ex-employees: "Dictator in high heels"
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has been hit with new accusations of mistreating her former staff members, but is all of the chatter true?
Former employees have described her as a "dictator in high heels" who could bring grown men to tears, according to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter.
"Everyone's terrified of Meghan," a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.
"She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently."
The insider added that Prince Harry – though "charming" – is an "enabler" of his wife's poor behavior.
A report from The Daily Beast also cited ex-staffers claiming Meghan was a "demon," but a former palace employee who worked for the pair before their royal exit told the outlet that the former actor's behavior had been "exaggerated" by the media.
"There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan's bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," the tipster said.
Still, the ex-employee confirmed that "there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," including incidents of Meghan making her staff "feel like s**t."
"But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I'm inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times," the royal insider added.
Are the accusations against Meghan Markle true?
Sources close to Meghan and Harry told The Daily Beast last week that the allegations made in The Hollywood Reporter's story were unfounded.
"These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company," an insider said. "The Duke and Duchess work from Montecito, and we're based in Hollywood.
They likely think we're all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it. If she's 'marching around' and 'barking orders, ' no Archewell employee could factually claim that."
Prince Harry's former Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, also spoke positively about the couple – despite having made an early exit from their employment.
Kettler reported being "warmly welcomed" by the pair and added, "They are dedicated and hardworking. It was impressive to witness."
Meghan faced similar accusations earlier this year when a former Kensington Palace employee claimed that the mom of two had created a "hostile work environment" while still a working royal.
Cover photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP