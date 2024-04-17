Meghan Markle hit with more bullying claims from ex-palace employee
London, UK - Did Meghan Markle bully staff members at Kensington Palace? After allegations of the behavior made waves in 2021, a former employee has broken her silence to add further fuel to the fire.
Since stepping down from the British royal family in 2020, the wife of Prince Harry has repeatedly been hit with negative accusations, one of which is supposed bullying.
Around three years ago, several former royal employees claimed that the Suits star had not exactly treated them kindly during her time at the palace.
Meghan had allegedly created a "hostile work environment," according to a survey of those affected, which was commissioned by the late Queen Elizabeth II following the allegations.
One of the interviewees was Samantha Cohen, the Queen's press secretary for many years and later a private secretary to the Sussexes.
After reporting on the negative atmosphere at the palace in 2021, the 54-year-old ex-employee has now spoken out in an interview with the Herald Sun about the high staff turnover that plagued the palace at the time.
Ex-palace staff member claims no one wanted to work for Meghan Markle
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18," Cohen said.
She went on to spill the real reason for the change of plans: no one wanted to work for Meghan.
"We couldn't find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes," Cohen said.
However, the desired success did not materialize – none of the new employees lasted.
"They left (quit) as well while in Africa," the former staffer revealed.
Samantha Cohen also finally left the service for the couple voluntarily in 2019, and she does not seem to regret her decision to this day.
