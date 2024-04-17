Meghan Markle hit with more bullying claims from ex-palace employee

London, UK - Did Meghan Markle bully staff members at Kensington Palace? After allegations of the behavior made waves in 2021, a former employee has broken her silence to add further fuel to the fire.

A former palace employee has alleged that they had a hard time finding staff members willing to work with Meghan Markle while she was still a working royal. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Since stepping down from the British royal family in 2020, the wife of Prince Harry has repeatedly been hit with negative accusations, one of which is supposed bullying.

Around three years ago, several former royal employees claimed that the Suits star had not exactly treated them kindly during her time at the palace.



Meghan had allegedly created a "hostile work environment," according to a survey of those affected, which was commissioned by the late Queen Elizabeth II following the allegations.

One of the interviewees was Samantha Cohen, the Queen's press secretary for many years and later a private secretary to the Sussexes.

After reporting on the negative atmosphere at the palace in 2021, the 54-year-old ex-employee has now spoken out in an interview with the Herald Sun about the high staff turnover that plagued the palace at the time.