Meghan Markle recalls being separated from children amid Queen's funeral: "I was not well"

Montecito, California - Season 2 of Meghan Markle 's cooking and lifestyle series has made its debut, and in it, she's provided more personal insights than ever.

In season 2 of her Netflix series, Meghan Markle opened up about being separated from her children amid Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services. © Gregorio Borgia / POOL / AFP

On Tuesday, the second installment of With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix, and in episode 3, the 44-year-old opened up about struggling while being apart from her two kids in 2022.

At the time, Meghan was forced to spend three weeks away from her little ones, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4), due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported by People, Meghan's trip across the pond with Prince Harry was only supposed to last a few days.

However, as they took part in several charity events across Europe, the Sussexes received the sad news that Harry's grandmother had died at the age of 96.

The couple then traveled to the UK to say goodbye to Elizabeth and attend the funeral services, and they were ultimately separated from their children for a total of 17 days.

"The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks," Meghan recalled in the new episode. "I was...not well."

Harry echoed her thoughts in his 2023 memoir Spare, calling the time "difficult" and sharing that once they finally made it home, the parents couldn't let their kiddos out of their sight.