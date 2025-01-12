Meghan Markle delays premiere of Netflix lifestyle series amid Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle has postponed the debut of her upcoming Netflix series to focus on helping her hometown of Los Angeles amid devastating wildfires.

People confirmed the news on Sunday, revealing that the show With Love, Meghan will now debut on March 4 instead of the originally slated date of January 15.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," the 43-year-old said in a statement.

The decision was also made in light of the show's focus on the beauty of southern California, where Meghan grew up and now resides with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

The Sussexes have lent a helping hand to the communities affected by the deadly blazes by volunteering with World Central Kitchen in Pasadena on Friday and making financial donations through their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan and Harry have also reportedly opened their doors to friends and family who have been forced to evacuate their homes amid the fires.