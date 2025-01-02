Meghan Markle unveils new lifestyle and cooking show as she steps back into spotlight

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle , the actor wife of Britain's Prince Harry , will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, she announced Thursday on social media.

Meghan Markle, the actor wife of Britain's Prince Harry (l.), will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, she announced Thursday. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@netflix

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on her newly active Instagram page.

Netflix released a trailer for With Love, Meghan, an eight-episode series in which the Suits star will share tips on cooking, gardening, crafting, flower arranging, and hosting.

Guests will include celebrated chef Alice Waters, actress Mindy Kaling, and close friend Abigail Spencer, one of Meghan's Suits co-stars. Harry appears briefly in the trailer.

"Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!" Meghan wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Meghan launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Since stepping away from their official royal duties in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cut off from the royal purse, forcing them to develop their own sources of income.

Their partnership with Netflix yielded the much-talked-about Harry & Meghan, a six-episode docuseries launched in December 2022.

In April, the couple – who live in California – announced Meghan's lifestyle show, as well as a second series on the world of professional polo. Harry is a long-time polo enthusiast.