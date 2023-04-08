Queen Elizabeth II's thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in new book

London, UK - The late queen Elizabeth II thought the duke and duchess of Sussex’s behavior was "quite mad" and that Prince Harry was "so consumed" by his love for Meghan it was "clouding his judgment," a new royal book has claimed.

A new book reports that the late Queen Elizabeth II believed Prince Harry was "so consumed" by his love for Meghan Markle. © Collage: Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP & JONATHAN BRADY / POOL / AFP

Queen Elizabeth II also had the Sandringham library swept for bugs in 2020 ahead of the "Megxit" crisis summit, such was her concern over the privacy of the crucial meeting with Harry, author Robert Jobson said.

The journalist, in his book Our King serialized in the Daily Mail on Saturday, revealed how the princess of Wales, Kate, found conducting a joint walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the queen’s death "almost unbearable."

Kate told a senior royal the public show of unity "was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do" because of the depth of ill-feeling between the Waleses and the Sussexes.

William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle two days after the monarch’s death in September last year.

The rift between Harry and William, and the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah interview with its allegations of racism against an unnamed royal, and accusations the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan, and that Kate made the duchess cry, left the Windsors in turmoil in the months and years before the queen’s death.

Charles – the then-prince of Wales – and William decided they could not risk being alone with Harry again in the wake of the Oprah interview in March 2021, Jobson said.

The prince had previously stopped taking Harry’s calls when the Sussexes moved to California after his son reportedly swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.