Meghan Markle rep reportedly tested waters on potential "post-divorce" book

Los Angeles, California - A representative of Meghan Markle reportedly asked around whether there would be any interest in a "post-Harry divorce book" written by the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumors are circling once again after Vanity Fair published an article on the couple's fifth year since leaving the royal family.

According to journalist Anna Peele, a rumor had spread around the book world about someone on "Meghan's team" asking a publishing house whether there would be public interest in a book about "a post-Harry divorce."

Although it was made clear that the two were not planning to split, the bizarre fishing expedition has once again raised questions over their relationship.

Rumors around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage have circled for months, especially after they started attending events separately.

According to the Vanity Fair piece, Harry has been struggling to make friends and acquaintances since moving to California after the pair dramatically separated from the British royal family, whom they accused of mistreating them.