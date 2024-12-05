Prince Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce rumors amid continued time apart

New York, New York - Britain's Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, has dismissed rumors that his marriage to Meghan Markle is in trouble.

Harry, speaking to Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, laughed off allegations on social media about his relationship with Meghan.

The couple have increasingly been pictured at separate public events over the last few months, as they focus on their own work initiatives.

The duke was at the summit in New York while Meghan posed for red carpet photos at a gala in Los Angeles.

Harry said: "Apparently, we've bought or moved house maybe 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well."

He added, laughing: "So it's just like, what?"

The duke said: "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."

He added that he felt "genuinely" sorry for the trolls, whose "hopes are just built and built, and it doesn't happen."

Harry told Sorkin: "I have no doubt that everything that we've spoken about today in the last, clocks on zero, 25 minutes, will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you, yourself, will be trolled relentlessly, and for that, I can only apologize."

King Charles III's youngest son also spoke about his continued fight for mental health awareness, his life in the US, his philanthropic efforts, and his ongoing legal battles.