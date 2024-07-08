Meghan Markle reportedly wants to end feud with Kate Middleton – but is it too late?

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle allegedly wants to put an end to the bad blood with Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family, though she still feels genuinely "hurt" by the conflict.

Meghan Markle (c.) allegedly wants to put an end to the bad blood with Kate Middleton (l.) and the rest of the royal family, but is it too late? © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

While she hasn't seen the future queen since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, insiders claim Meghan is ready to bury the hatchet once and for all.

"Meghan's friends say she regrets how things went down, and she never meant any harm to Kate," an insider told In Touch. "Though she must realize she could've done things differently."

Despite the Duchess of Sussex's reported desire to work with the royals again, hopes of reconciliation still seem far-fetched at the moment.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who worked for King Charles III, says "too much damage" has been done for things to go back to the way they were, per the New York Post.

According to Harrold, Prince Harry and his wife can only be reinstated into the royal family if the prince publicly apologizes for the pain his off-protocol memoir, Spare, has caused.