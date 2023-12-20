Meghan Markle reveals the Christmas gift she refused to get son Archie

Montecito, California - Even former royals have their limits! Meghan Markle has revealed what her four-year-old son, Archie, wants for Christmas — and why he won't get it .

Meghan Markle recently opened up about rejecting her son's Christmas wish. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The Duchess of Sussex isn't afraid to deny her eldest child's wish — even just before Christmas!

According to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old recently revealed this during a Q&A session for Netflix, in which she interviewed the lead actor of the film The After, David Oyelowo (47), as well as director Misan Harriman (46).

The little prince was also able to meet the latter in person when Harriman, who also works as a photographer, photographed his parents for various portraits.

The 46-year-old seemed to have made a huge impression on the Sussexes' offspring.

"The inspiration runs deep," Meghan revealed about her little one's enthusiasm for photography.

Harriman had explained to the four-year-old "how to do photography," whereupon the boy was so fascinated that his mother promptly bought him his own camera.

However, the gift didn't seem to go down too well with Archie because Prince Harry (39) and Meghan's son whined: "But it's not a Leica like Misan!"