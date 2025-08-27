Meghan Markle reveals the royal rule she found "inauthentic"

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has given up her official role in the royal family, but there's one particular rule of conduct she can't get out of her head.

Meghan Markle has revealed one "inauthentic" fashion rule members of the royal family have to follow. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday's episode of The Circuit with Emily Chang, the 44-year-old revealed that she always had to wear skin-colored tights while she was a working member of the British royal family.

"Let's be honest, that was not very myself," Meghan said.

"I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example."

Meghan added that she feels much more comfortable in her own skin these days, now that she's able to dress as she wants to again.

"But it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin," she said.

Several years ago, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she deliberately dressed differently during her time with the family of her husband, Prince Harry, in order to fit in.