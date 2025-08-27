Meghan Markle reveals the royal rule she found "inauthentic"
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has given up her official role in the royal family, but there's one particular rule of conduct she can't get out of her head.
On Tuesday's episode of The Circuit with Emily Chang, the 44-year-old revealed that she always had to wear skin-colored tights while she was a working member of the British royal family.
"Let's be honest, that was not very myself," Meghan said.
"I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example."
Meghan added that she feels much more comfortable in her own skin these days, now that she's able to dress as she wants to again.
"But it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin," she said.
Several years ago, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she deliberately dressed differently during her time with the family of her husband, Prince Harry, in order to fit in.
Meghan Markle spills the royal family's fashion secrets
"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," Meghan explained in her and Harry's 2022 Netflix docuseries.
She stressed that no one was allowed to wear the same color as the Queen during an event – but also not the same color as any of the other senior members of the family.
"So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white," the former actor explained.
"So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here."
Now settled in California with Harry and their two kids, Meghan has slowly been opening up about her past amongst the royals – including in the newest season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
Cover photo: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP