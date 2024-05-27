Meghan Markle slammed by First Lady of Nigeria after visit with Prince Harry
Nigeria - Meghan Markle was hit with some harsh criticism from the First Lady of Nigeria following her recent visit to the country with Prince Harry.
During her time in Nigeria earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex had a packed suitcase with her, full of expensive clothes and jewelry worth over $130,000, as reported by The Sun.
However, she didn't make a good impression on everyone, especially First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who was not impressed by the 42-year-old's appearance.
During her speech to mark the first year in office of President Bela Tinubu, the politician took a seeming jibe at Meghan.
According to Tinubu, girls and women in Nigeria "do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America" – nor should they strive to.
On the contrary, Tinubu said that such "nakedness" is not acceptable.
Meghan Markle recently discovered her Nigerian roots
The Suits star recently found out that she is 43% Nigerian, according to a genetic test, and has since referred to Nigeria as her country several times.
"Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with," Tinubu said. "We know who we are. Don't lose who you are."
Meghan and Harry's trip is said to have also upset King Charles III and Prince William, who were reportedly furious that it resembled a traditional royal visit.
Cover photo: Collage: Kola SULAIMON & John Wessels / AFP