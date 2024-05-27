Meghan Markle slammed by First Lady of Nigeria after visit with Prince Harry

Nigeria - Meghan Markle was hit with some harsh criticism from the First Lady of Nigeria following her recent visit to the country with Prince Harry .

Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu (r.) criticized American celebrities after Meghan Markle paid a visit to the African country. © Collage: Kola SULAIMON & John Wessels / AFP

During her time in Nigeria earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex had a packed suitcase with her, full of expensive clothes and jewelry worth over $130,000, as reported by The Sun.

However, she didn't make a good impression on everyone, especially First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who was not impressed by the 42-year-old's appearance.

During her speech to mark the first year in office of President Bela Tinubu, the politician took a seeming jibe at Meghan.

According to Tinubu, girls and women in Nigeria "do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America" – nor should they strive to.

On the contrary, Tinubu said that such "nakedness" is not acceptable.