Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front as Nigeria visit continues

Abuja, Nigeria - On a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote his Invictus Games, Prince Harry on Saturday played a seated volleyball match with army veterans, most wounded in battle against the country's Islamist insurgency.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle continued their work in Nigeria on Saturday as they promoted the Invictus Games. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

The Duke of Sussex arrived with his wife Meghan on Friday in the capital, Abuja, where they visited a school for an event on mental health in a trip that also saw the prince meet wounded Nigerian soldiers in the northwest.

At an officer's mess complex in Abuja, Harry's team dressed in yellow played off in an exhibition against a team led by Nigeria's chief of defense staff, the country's top commander.

With chants of "Team Harry, Team Harry" when they scored, the prince's team took an early lead with players seated on foam mats, some missing legs.

But they lost the match to the commander's squad, Team CDS.

The couple later attended a reception for military families, where they were greeted by traditional dancers who also performed acrobatics.

Prince Harry talked about visiting the military hospital in northwest Kaduna State on Friday, where he saw dozens of wounded soldiers. Two of them were positive, one even doing push-ups on his bed.

"What this proved to me, what this reminds me of, is the power of seeing what is possible post-injury,” the Duke told the reception. "That is what this is all about."