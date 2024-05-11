Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front as Nigeria visit continues
Abuja, Nigeria - On a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote his Invictus Games, Prince Harry on Saturday played a seated volleyball match with army veterans, most wounded in battle against the country's Islamist insurgency.
The Duke of Sussex arrived with his wife Meghan on Friday in the capital, Abuja, where they visited a school for an event on mental health in a trip that also saw the prince meet wounded Nigerian soldiers in the northwest.
At an officer's mess complex in Abuja, Harry's team dressed in yellow played off in an exhibition against a team led by Nigeria's chief of defense staff, the country's top commander.
With chants of "Team Harry, Team Harry" when they scored, the prince's team took an early lead with players seated on foam mats, some missing legs.
But they lost the match to the commander's squad, Team CDS.
The couple later attended a reception for military families, where they were greeted by traditional dancers who also performed acrobatics.
Prince Harry talked about visiting the military hospital in northwest Kaduna State on Friday, where he saw dozens of wounded soldiers. Two of them were positive, one even doing push-ups on his bed.
"What this proved to me, what this reminds me of, is the power of seeing what is possible post-injury,” the Duke told the reception. "That is what this is all about."
On the Duke's volleyball team was former Nigerian soldier Peacemaker Azuegbulam, who lost his leg in combat in the northeast and became the first African to win gold at the Invictus Games in Germany last year.
"It's an honor for Nigeria and for Africa to have Prince Harry over," he told AFP before the match.
Before Nigeria, Prince Harry was in London on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the games. Meghan did not accompany him.
As with all his trips to the UK since he moved to the United States in 2020, his visit prompted renewed speculation over a reconciliation with his family.
But he did not meet with his father King Charles, nor his brother Prince William.
Harry, a former army captain who served as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, founded Invictus in 2014. Since then the games have grown, promoting rehabilitation through sports.
