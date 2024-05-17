Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit escalates tension with King Charles

London, UK - King Charles III is said to be angrier than ever before over his son Prince Harry 's latest trip with wife Meghan Markle .

King Charles III (r.) is reportedly angry with his son, Prince Harry (l.), for his recent visit to Nigeria with Meghan Markle. © Collage: Kola SULAIMON / AFP & Jonathan Buckmaster / POOL / AFP

The two ex-royals traveled through Nigeria last week to promote the Invictus Games, but for the monarch, it is said to have looked like an unofficial royal trip, per The Mirror.

However, it's not only the king who is said to be annoyed, as Prince William is also reportedly angry at his brother for the visit.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn told the outlet: "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in [the] future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him."

The insider added: "What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they, too, thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities."

Meghan and Harry's behavior is said to have been aimed at giving the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals, which William and Charles do not like at all.

