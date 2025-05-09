Meghan Markle sued by fan who suffered "catastrophic burns" from her bath salt recipe

Maryland - After Meghan Markle shared her DIY recipe for bath salts, a fan in Maryland decided to give it a try – and suffered "catastrophic" side effects as a result.

Meghan Markle has been sued by a fan who was injured after following her recipe for bath salts. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Robin Patrick now wants to go to court because the bath salts are said to have caused her "significant pain and cosmetic distress," as reported by Radar Online.

She had seen a clip of Meghan preparing the bath salts in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and decided to copy the star's recipe, which included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica, and lavender oil.

The plaintiff wanted to try out her mixture immediately after making it and began running a bath.

At first, she felt a mere tingling sensation – but things soon escalated.

"As the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas," Robin explained.

When she went to take a shower later that night, the affected areas had already developed into small ulcers that badly burned when they made contact with water.