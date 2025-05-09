Meghan Markle sued by fan who suffered "catastrophic burns" from her bath salt recipe
Maryland - After Meghan Markle shared her DIY recipe for bath salts, a fan in Maryland decided to give it a try – and suffered "catastrophic" side effects as a result.
Robin Patrick now wants to go to court because the bath salts are said to have caused her "significant pain and cosmetic distress," as reported by Radar Online.
She had seen a clip of Meghan preparing the bath salts in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and decided to copy the star's recipe, which included Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica, and lavender oil.
The plaintiff wanted to try out her mixture immediately after making it and began running a bath.
At first, she felt a mere tingling sensation – but things soon escalated.
"As the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas," Robin explained.
When she went to take a shower later that night, the affected areas had already developed into small ulcers that badly burned when they made contact with water.
Meghan Markle fan suffering from "persistent burning" after making bath salts
Since the incident, the victim has suffered from "persistent burning" and "discomfort" and, according to her own statement, new blister-like sores and ulcers appear every day.
"The pain feels as though it is burning from within," she said.
Robin argues that Meghan has a responsibility to give viewers "adequate warnings" about the potential adverse effects of the salts on those with diabetes – like Robin.
If her demands are met, she will agree to an out-of-court settlement. Otherwise, she will file a lawsuit and demand at least $75,000 in compensation.
Robin is also seeking $10 million from Meghan, Netflix, and the show's production company over their alleged "reckless disregard for public safety".
Meghan Markle's lawyer fires back at victim's claims
Cameron Stracher, Meghan's lawyer, has already responded to the legal threats.
In his letter, he informed the woman that, as a diabetic, she should have known that the Epsom salts used contained substances unsuitable for her.
"As your letter recognizes, a duty of care requires a 'foreseeable' injury," Cameron wrote.
"It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts."
As a result, the lawyer argues, "there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series."
Cover photo: Collage: Netflix & RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP