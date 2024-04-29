Meghan Markle's celebrity pal hints that their friendship has fallen apart
Toronto, Canada - Two years ago, the former First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, was a guest on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes. The pair seemed to be close friends, but now, Trudeau has revealed they've grown distant.
In an interview with The Times, the 49-year-old spoke about her once-close relationship with Prince Harry's wife.
"I know her, but we haven't spent much time together," Sophie said in the interview.
However, Canada's ex-first lady did not specify the exact reasons as to why they are no longer friends.
She then turned the conversation to Meghan's sister-in-law, saying she was heartbroken when she found out that Kate Middleton had cancer.
In the 2022 podcast episode, Meghan described Sophie as an important caregiver, even calling her a "dear friend."
Over the years, the former royal has repeatedly asked her for advice, especially during her two pregnancies. There is even said to have been a meeting with their children.
The two women have a lot in common: both know what it's like to be in the public eye as a wife and mother and the difficulties that can bring.
Meghan and Sophie met at Fashion Week in Toronto in 2015, when the 42-year-old was still acting in the TV show Suits.
