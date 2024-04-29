Meghan Markle's celebrity pal hints that their friendship has fallen apart

Toronto, Canada - Two years ago, the former First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, was a guest on Meghan Markle 's podcast, Archetypes. The pair seemed to be close friends, but now, Trudeau has revealed they've grown distant.

Meghan Markle (pictured) appears to have fallen out of touch with her former "dear friend" Sophie Trudeau. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an interview with The Times, the 49-year-old spoke about her once-close relationship with Prince Harry's wife.



"I know her, but we haven't spent much time together," Sophie said in the interview.

However, Canada's ex-first lady did not specify the exact reasons as to why they are no longer friends.

She then turned the conversation to Meghan's sister-in-law, saying she was heartbroken when she found out that Kate Middleton had cancer.

In the 2022 podcast episode, Meghan described Sophie as an important caregiver, even calling her a "dear friend."

Over the years, the former royal has repeatedly asked her for advice, especially during her two pregnancies. There is even said to have been a meeting with their children.

The two women have a lot in common: both know what it's like to be in the public eye as a wife and mother and the difficulties that can bring.