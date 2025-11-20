Meghan Markle reveals whether she was really invited to Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Glitz, glamour, and stars, oh my! Meghan Markle was in the middle of it all when she attended Paris Fashion Week, but her surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show in October also got the rumor mill turning...

Meghan Markle has set the record straight about her surprise front-row appearance at the Balenciaga show during last month's Paris Fashion Week. © IMAGO / Bestimage

After much speculation, the 44-year-old has now confirmed that she wasn't officially invited but had instead put herself on the guest list.

Meghan unexpectedly sat in the front row at the Balenciaga show – first appearance on the European mainland in two years, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A video showing the Duchess of Sussex greeting Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli – and almost bumping into him – soon went viral online.

But in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Meghan confirmed that she's a friend of the Balenciaga designer and was "excited for him" to take the helm at the Paris Fashion Week show.

"I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun," she revealed.

The designer himself had previously confirmed that the former actor was indeed not on the initial guest list, saying in October, "Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since.

"She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," he added. "There was no strategy or big orchestration."