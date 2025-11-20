Meghan Markle reveals whether she was really invited to Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Glitz, glamour, and stars, oh my! Meghan Markle was in the middle of it all when she attended Paris Fashion Week, but her surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show in October also got the rumor mill turning...
After much speculation, the 44-year-old has now confirmed that she wasn't officially invited but had instead put herself on the guest list.
Meghan unexpectedly sat in the front row at the Balenciaga show – first appearance on the European mainland in two years, as reported by the Daily Mail.
A video showing the Duchess of Sussex greeting Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli – and almost bumping into him – soon went viral online.
But in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Meghan confirmed that she's a friend of the Balenciaga designer and was "excited for him" to take the helm at the Paris Fashion Week show.
"I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun," she revealed.
The designer himself had previously confirmed that the former actor was indeed not on the initial guest list, saying in October, "Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since.
"She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," he added. "There was no strategy or big orchestration."
Meghan opens up about balancing her family life and career
Elsewhere in the new interview, Meghan dished that she loves the balance between her private and public life.
"I love being able to do both," she gushed, "to play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show."
The California native shares two children with her husband, Prince Harry, and she spoke quite highly of her partner in the interview.
"He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn't," she said.
"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back."
Meghan will soon be sharing insights into her family life again in the upcoming holiday special for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage