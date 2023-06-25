Taylor Swift reportedly rejected Meghan Markle's personal podcast invite

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle reportedly extended a personal invitation to Taylor Swift to appear as a guest on her recently cancelled podcast, but the pop star declined the offer.

Taylor Swift (r) reportedly rejected an offer to appear on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, per The Wall Street Journal. © Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to the 33-year-old singer to appear on Archetypes, a podcast in which Markle dove into stereotypes facing women through discussions with powerful female figures across various industries.

Despite plans for multiple seasons, Markle's deal with the streaming giant alongside husband Prince Harry was cut early, thus canceling Archetypes.

Though the 41-year-old seemingly wasn't able to convince Swift to come on board, she was able to have several notable guests in the first season, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton.

Per the report, Markle was asked to create a list of her ideal guests and decided to personally write the Anti-Hero singer a letter asking her to come on board. Swift allegedly rejected the offer through a representative.