Spotify exec slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "grifters" after podcast deal ends

Santa Barbara, California - After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with Spotify, an executive at the streaming giant has bashed the royal couple as "grifters."

Spotify executive and podcast host Bill Simmons took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday, shortly after news of the partnership termination broke.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, the host said that he wishes he was involved in the negotiation of their exit.

"'The F**king Grifters.' That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

"F**k them. The grifters," he added.

Markle was the host of the Spotify original podcast Archetypes, which delved into the labels and stereotypes that negatively affect women. Though the show was intended to have several seasons, it was not renewed by the streamer.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio confirmed the end of their partnership on Friday, saying that both parties "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

However, a report from the Wall Street Journal has claimed Markle's series was axed due to a failure to meet productivity benchmarks.