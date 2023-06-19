Spotify exec slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "grifters" after podcast deal ends
Santa Barbara, California - After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with Spotify, an executive at the streaming giant has bashed the royal couple as "grifters."
Spotify executive and podcast host Bill Simmons took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday, shortly after news of the partnership termination broke.
On The Bill Simmons Podcast, the host said that he wishes he was involved in the negotiation of their exit.
"'The F**king Grifters.' That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."
"F**k them. The grifters," he added.
Markle was the host of the Spotify original podcast Archetypes, which delved into the labels and stereotypes that negatively affect women. Though the show was intended to have several seasons, it was not renewed by the streamer.
A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio confirmed the end of their partnership on Friday, saying that both parties "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."
However, a report from the Wall Street Journal has claimed Markle's series was axed due to a failure to meet productivity benchmarks.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal was intended to span several programs
The $20 million deal made in 2020 was intended to span multiple projects over several years but ultimately resulted in 12 episodes of Archetypes and a holiday special.
According to the Wall Street Journal's report, this meant the couple didn't achieve the necessary output to receive the full payout.
The move also comes after Spotify confirmed 200 jobs would be cut within the podcasting sector of the company earlier this month, per CNN.
Simmons had been a frequent critic of the renegade royals even before the partnership came to an end, as he said he was "embarrassed" to "share" the streaming site with Harry.
"You live in f**king Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family, and you just complain about them," he said on his podcast in January 2022, per The Guardian.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP