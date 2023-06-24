Prince Harry hoped to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in scrapped podcast

Montecito, California - Days after Prince Harry and Spotify put an early end to their multi-year deal, new details are emerging about his podcast plans, including a pitch to bring Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on board.

New reports reveal Prince Harry (l) hoped to interview Vladimir Putin (c) and former President Donald Trump in a podcast before his partnership with Spotify ended. © Collage: Ben Stansall / AFP & Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

How did Vladimir Putin fare in his childhood? What traumas have shaped the life of Donald Trump?

Prince Harry apparently wanted to answer these intimate but exciting questions in person through a proposed podcast, with the 38-year-old reportedly seeking a conversation with the Russian autocrat and former president.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is said to have been on Harry's wish list of guests for his planned podcast, in addition to the two politicians.



The youngest son of King Charles was apparently passionate about his idea of talking to controversial personalities about their upbringings and wanted to show how they became the people they are today.

