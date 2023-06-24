Prince Harry hoped to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in scrapped podcast
Montecito, California - Days after Prince Harry and Spotify put an early end to their multi-year deal, new details are emerging about his podcast plans, including a pitch to bring Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on board.
How did Vladimir Putin fare in his childhood? What traumas have shaped the life of Donald Trump?
Prince Harry apparently wanted to answer these intimate but exciting questions in person through a proposed podcast, with the 38-year-old reportedly seeking a conversation with the Russian autocrat and former president.
According to Bloomberg, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is said to have been on Harry's wish list of guests for his planned podcast, in addition to the two politicians.
The youngest son of King Charles was apparently passionate about his idea of talking to controversial personalities about their upbringings and wanted to show how they became the people they are today.
Prince Harry's "questionable" podcast ideas failed to gain traction
In addition, the Duke of Sussex is said to have planned a show about being a father and a podcast about religion, to which the 38-year-old wanted to invite none other than Pope Francis.
But the ambitious plans of the royal expatriate apparently fell on deaf ears with his team. His proposals were judged to be fairly questionable and not realistic, according to the report. After all, the proposed subjects are not exactly talkative when it comes to their personal experiences.
In fact, none of Harry's ideas ever came to fruition, nor did a second season of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, as their partnership with Spotify ended earlier this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Ben Stansall / AFP & Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP