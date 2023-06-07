Will Prince Harry finally reunite with the royal family?
London, UK - Will Prince Harry reunite with his family after all? The royals seem to be hoping for just that - but without his wife, Meghan Markle.
After the Sussexes stepped down as working royals, the family seems to miss the renegade prince who has relocated to California.
As a palace insider revealed to Radar Online, Harry's father, King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family are said to be optimistic that the 38-year-old will soon "come to his senses" and return home.
Both the king and his wife Camilla, as well as Harry's brother William and his wife Kate, miss the Duke of Sussex - or at least the man he used to be, the royal expert revealed.
The only problem is Harry's wife, Meghan, whom Charles and company can apparently do without, according to the report.
The source claimed that even though the family would like to spend more time with Harry, they agree that "as long as Meghan's in the picture, it's not worth the fallout that would likely ensue."
His family is also said to be keeping a close eye on the rumors currently circulating about alleged marital problems between the Sussexes.
"The preferred scenario is Harry stays married but finds a way to fix his differences with the family," the insider said, but the royals aren't quite sure that's a likely option.
Prince Harry is currently involved in two court cases
Harry is actually in London right now - but not to pay a visit to his family. Instead, he's testifying in a case against several British tabloids over phone hacking and illegal information gathering.
At the same time, on the other side of the pond, another trial in Washington DC is assessing the legality of his US visa.
The challenge to his visa comes from the admissions of drug use Harry made in his bombshell memoir, Spare.
According to the New York Post, the Director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation, Mike Howell, claimed that the conservative think-tank said that the lawsuit is meant to be on behalf of the average American.
"The everyday American is absolutely sick and tired of globalist elites looking down on us, dominating our cultural institutions — and no one proves that point more than Prince Harry," Howell said.
He argued the case underscores the country's "broken immigration system," which is based on a "dual standard."
Cover photo: Peter Dejong/AP