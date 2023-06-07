Will Prince Harry finally reunite with the royal family?

London, UK - Will Prince Harry reunite with his family after all? The royals seem to be hoping for just that - but without his wife, Meghan Markle .

Prince Harry's family reportedly looks to spend more time with him - but not with his wife, Meghan Markle. © Peter Dejong/AP

After the Sussexes stepped down as working royals, the family seems to miss the renegade prince who has relocated to California.



As a palace insider revealed to Radar Online, Harry's father, King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family are said to be optimistic that the 38-year-old will soon "come to his senses" and return home.

Both the king and his wife Camilla, as well as Harry's brother William and his wife Kate, miss the Duke of Sussex - or at least the man he used to be, the royal expert revealed.

The only problem is Harry's wife, Meghan, whom Charles and company can apparently do without, according to the report.

The source claimed that even though the family would like to spend more time with Harry, they agree that "as long as Meghan's in the picture, it's not worth the fallout that would likely ensue."

His family is also said to be keeping a close eye on the rumors currently circulating about alleged marital problems between the Sussexes.

"The preferred scenario is Harry stays married but finds a way to fix his differences with the family," the insider said, but the royals aren't quite sure that's a likely option.