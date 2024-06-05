Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another big rejection from King Charles
London, UK - For the second year in a row, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an invitation to the annual Trooping the Colour.
This year will mark the second parade honoring King Charles – and the second without the Sussexes.
As reported by PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan will not be attending the annual military parade, which marks the birthday of the reigning British monarch in London on June 15.
The renegade duke and duchess are apparently unwanted at the parade and thus have not been invited once again.
Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, last took part in the event in 2022 to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
In previous years, the couple weren't ones to miss out on the parade, and they often stepped out on the balcony with the rest of the royal family, per tradition.
Since the reign of King Charles, though, the tide has turned.
Will Kate Middleton attend Trooping the Colour?
However, Harry and Meghan aren't the only ones who are expected to be absent this year – as the attendance of the cancer-stricken Kate Middleton is said to be up in the air.
The wife of Prince William is already confirmed to be skipping the dress rehearsal for the event due to her cancer treatment, but it remains unclear whether she'll make it to the big day.
Recent reports have sparked speculation over Kate's future in the royal family, as the latest chatter suggests the Princess of Wales "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."
Cover photo: Collage: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP & Niklas HALLE'N / AFP