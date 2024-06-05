Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another big rejection from King Charles

London, UK - For the second year in a row, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an invitation to the annual Trooping the Colour.

Prince Harry (c.) and Meghan Markle (r.) are said to have not been invited to June's Trooping the Colour, which will honor King Charles. © Collage: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP & Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

This year will mark the second parade honoring King Charles – and the second without the Sussexes.

As reported by PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan will not be attending the annual military parade, which marks the birthday of the reigning British monarch in London on June 15.

The renegade duke and duchess are apparently unwanted at the parade and thus have not been invited once again.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, last took part in the event in 2022 to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

In previous years, the couple weren't ones to miss out on the parade, and they often stepped out on the balcony with the rest of the royal family, per tradition.

Since the reign of King Charles, though, the tide has turned.