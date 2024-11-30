Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to leave the US after Trump's win?

Montecito, California - Speculation surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's next moves as some suggest the ex-royals will leave the US following the re-election of Donald Trump .

The president-elect has made it clear that he wouldn't support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because of their "betrayal" of the late queen.

But according to insiders, Meghan and Harry have no plans to leave their home.

"There are no plans for them to move from the US. Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won't be leaving there without a fight," a tipster told Express.

As their five-year-old son Archie has just started school, the son of King Charles and his wife have no intention of leaving California, where they've been living since 2020.

The source further claimed that some friends have been "tempting" Harry and Meghan to return to the UK after all, but the pair reportedly feel perfectly comfortable staying.

"They have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States," the insider added.